Man Convicted by Biden’s DOJ for Posting Anti-Hillary Memes; Faces 10 Years in Prison

Biden’s DOJ has found Douglass Mackey, a Trump supporter, guilty in the trial about his anti-Hillary memes.

The verdict is in: Douglass Mackey has been found guilty. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) March 31, 2023

Mackey, better known for his online persona “Ricky Vaughn,” could face up to 10 years in prison over a funny meme he posted on Twitter mocking Hillary a week before the 2016 election.

Infowars.com reports: “Mackey has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of attempting to deprive individuals from exercising their sacred right to vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2016 Presidential Election,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace.

The meme was reportedly an image of a black woman in front of an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign, according to The Gateway Pundit.

“Emblazoned on the picture was the message: ‘Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925. Vote for Hillary and be a part of history,’” reports TGP.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, at least 4,900 people texted “Hillary” to the meme phone number.

Revolver News describes this saga as “the most important First Amendment case in the country.”

“This is the most important First Amendment case in the country. The Biden DOJ is attempting to codify the disinformation scam into the criminal code. Mackey’s meme conviction, for which he could face up to 10 years in prison, represents the complete breakdown of the rule of law and constitutional norms in this country—we are in uncharted territory.”

Revolver News goes on to call this development a successful test run for how the regime will punish political enemies:

“But just like the Rittenhouse trial, or Alex Jones’s case last fall, Douglass Mackey’s persecution matters. It matters because it is the test run for what the regime wants to do to all of its enemies: Circumscribe the acceptable range of activities and opinions until dissent is impossible, and create a few standout examples to inspire fear. The Biden DOJ brought this case for a reason, and if it gets away with it this time, many cases like it will follow. The left’s favorite slur — ‘Disinformation!’ — will soon become its favorite criminal charge as well.”

Mackey’s attorney Andrew J. Frisch has released two statements:

“This case presents an unusual array of compelling appellate issues. I am optimistic that the conviction will be vacated.”

and

“The appellate court will have its choice of which issue on which to vacate the conviction. It may choose to do so on first amendment grounds, or on the government’s suppression of exculpatory information, or on the insufficiency of evidence of venue among other issues. We are optimistic about our chances on appeal.”

The Twitter account speaking for Frisch provided two links to support Mackey: memedefensefund.com & douglassmackey.substack.com/p/support.

Critics online have raised alarm over the verdict, with one even calling out an apparent double standard:

Douglass Mackey was just found guilty of a federal crime he was charged with by the DOJ for tweeting the meme on the left during the 2016 election.



The lady on the right has never been arrested for her tweet that also came during the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/pkCz6h669U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2023

“The first amendment as we know it died today,” said Greg Price. “This is a completely outrageous decision by a jury in Brooklyn to send this man to jail for tweeting a meme. We are truly living in a third world banana republic.”

The epitome of anarcho-tyranny. New York allows repeat violent offenders to roam free while the feds imprison people over memes. https://t.co/V0oKxDPFQb — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) March 31, 2023

“The US justice system is now based entirely on political loyalty to the regime,” said columnist Auron MacIntyre. “You’ll be pledging allegiance to the rainbow flag and the banana republic for which it stands in short order.”

Laws that are selectively enforced are not laws, they're weapons. Douglass Mackey is a political prisoner, full stop. https://t.co/t8294dkPHM — Martyr Made 🦉🪓 (@martyrmade) March 31, 2023

The US government is now locking up people for political crimes at record speed — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 31, 2023

What a disgrace.



Our cities are overrun with violent psychopaths, but instead we’re throwing people away for memes criticizing the Regime.



Pray for Douglass Mackey and the Future of America. https://t.co/VZztboK54l — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 31, 2023

Almost every frend reports USA is "shithole" when they return through any American airport. It's a shock to all returning from half-civilized countries to see filth and refuse. Only thing it had going was a pretense to freedom, but now it's graduated to full communist shithole pic.twitter.com/DROrDcdfQK — Bronze Age Pervert (@bronzeagemantis) March 31, 2023

We're in really dangerous, unchartered territory https://t.co/SwxsymQtyh — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) March 31, 2023