Man Charged With Stabbing Rand Paul Staffer Was Released From Prison Day Before Attack

The man who has been arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul’s staffer “with intent to kill” near the US Capitol was released from prison the day before the attack.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records show that Glynn Neal, 42, was released from prison on March 24, 2023. He attacked Phillip Todd, the Chief Economist for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, on Saturday.

Glynn spent nearly 12 years behind bars for making two North Carolina women engage in prostitution through the use of threats. Court documents show that Neal told police: “A voice said that someone was going to get him for all the things he had done. So he was waiting there to get the someone.”

Paul said: “This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

The police said:

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

“At approximately 5:17 pm, members of the First District were dispatched to the listed location for the report of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, members located an adult male stabbing victim.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).”

Tim Todd, the uncle of Phillip Todd the Rand Paul staffer who was stabbed in the head and stomach on Saturday in broad daylight in Washington DC issued a heartbreaking update on his nephew.

Tim said: “Update on my nephew Phillip Todd: Abdomen surgery went well this morning. There was damage to his spleen and some leaking in other areas. Please continue to pray for damage to the abdomen area, skull, brain, collapsed lung, etc.

“Doctors are concerned about possible seizures for the next month resulting from the deep knife wound to the head. Phillip is resting well.”