Man Who Attacked ICE Facility Wrote in Manifesto: “I Am Antifa”

The man who attempted to firebomb an ICE facility in Washington State released a manifesto before the attack stating, “I am Antifa.”

69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen was shot dead by police after he threw Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars on Saturday morning.

According to a copy of his manifesto obtained by Jack Posobiec, the attack was motivated by opposition to “concentration camps” in America.

Here it is ICE Bomber’s manifesto: “I am Antifa” pic.twitter.com/B38PyaFc2v — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

Is it clear that Van Spronsen was radicalized by dangerous rhetoric from so-called “progressives” on the left, who have ramped up their inflammatory rhetoric against ICE recently.

On Sunday, an Antifa group that Van Spronsen belonged to appeared to condone his actions by posting a message of support on their Facebook page. The post in question has been archived here.

The Antifa group which ICE firebomber Willem Van Spronsen belonged to posted a Facebook message of praise and support for the domestic terrorist attack. The post has not been removed and the group have not been banned. cc: @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/2c5mLDuSXS — Your News Wire (@yournewswire) July 15, 2019

Summit.news reports: The rest of the manifesto is a rambling advocacy of identity politics mixed with hysteria about “concentration camps,”

At one point in the manifesto, Van Spronsen thanks his “trans comrades” and explains that he was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, suggesting he clearly planned to commit a massacre.

The Antifa gun club that Van Spronsen attended also locked its Twitter account down following the revelations.

Antifa group @PugetSoundJBGC has locked their account after one of their members firebombed a government facility yesterday Their Facebook page is still publichttps://t.co/AyNCJ5bn2H Website: https://t.co/EPpTNb8rU0 pic.twitter.com/vNcdgt1ARg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

The Antifa bomber was a member of the @PugetSoundJBGC, a local chapter of armed Antifa group ‘Redneck Revolt’ https://t.co/AyNCJ5bn2H pic.twitter.com/EST8rx7RZr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

As Posobiec highlights, “Two months ago CNN ran a story promoting the Tacoma Redneck Revolt chapter of Antifa,” of which Van Spronsen was a member.

Two months ago CNN ran a story promoting the Tacoma Redneck Revolt chapter of Antifa Yesterday a member of this chapter firebombed the ICE facility in Tacoma https://t.co/fTD1BvTd4A — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

The revelation that Van Spronsen considered himself to be an Antifa member will increase pressure on authorities to officially declare the group a domestic terrorist organization.

Back in July 2017, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listedAntifa as a domestic terrorist organization after a rash of violent attacks by the group targeting supporters of Donald Trump.