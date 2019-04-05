Man Arrested for Eating Squirrel After Vegans Complained They Were Offended

A YouTuber was arrested in London after eating a dead squirrel following complaints from angry vegans.

The man, who goes by the handle ‘sv3rige’, arrived in Soho wearing a t-shirt that read “veganism = malnutrition”.

Summit.news reports: He and a friend proceeded to devour dead squirrels, prompting a reaction from vegans who claimed the man was upsetting an autistic boy.

The vegans then called the police, saying they were “offended” by the spectacle.

Although it was pretty disgusting to see a dead squirrel being sliced open and consumed, ‘sv3rige’ and his friends claimed it was their religious right to eat meat as described in the bible.

They also made the point that just claiming to be offended shouldn’t be grounds for arrest, although in the UK it is under the country’s absurd hate crime laws.

Another vegan man also illustrated the ludicrousness of the situation by asking the police that if he was offended by people eating McDonalds, would they be arrested for consuming burgers?

‘Sv3rige’ and his friend were questioned for over half an hour on the street by police before being arrested after they refused to give their personal details.

Words can’t do justice to how bizarre this whole episode was – watch the video for yourself.