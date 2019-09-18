Man Arrested On Child Sex Charges Booked with Face Beaten to a Pulp

September 18, 2019 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

A man has been arrested in Maryland over accusations of sex crimes against a 6-year-old and his mugshot features a black eye.

A Honduran native has been arrested in Maryland over accusations of vile sex crimes against a 6-year-old child, and his mugshot suggests somebody has already begun dishing out punishment.

Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old relative multiple times over the course of two years in Silver Spring.

A document acquired by Kevin Lewis of WJLA-TV in Washington describes the alleged assaults in disgusting detail, including Hernandez-Nolasco’s threat to ground the young girl for “100 days” if she spoke up about horrific things she endured.

Lewis also acquired a mugshot that shows Hernandez-Nolasco looking like he went a few rounds with Mike Tyson before being booked.

WesternJournal reports: Hernandez-Nolasco is facing 155 years in prison over a laundry list of charges, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

The cause of his injuries is unknown, but commenters on Lewis’ tweet have not hesitated to speculate.

The immigration status of Hernandez-Nolasco, a Honduran native, is unknown at this time.

Montgomery County has been in the national spotlight for its sanctuary policies, which have seemingly allowed sex crimes to flourish.

A Nigerian rideshare driver illegally living in the United States was arrested Aug. 31 after allegedly raping a woman in his car. In addition, separate sexual assaults on a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old and several other despicable crimeshave made headlines.

The county claims it is not a sanctuaryjurisdiction, but the facts simply don’t back that up.

Regardless of immigration status, Hernandez-Nolasco likely will have a rough time in a prison population that is known for being unforgiving of sexual crimes against children.

If found guilty, that black eye might be the first of many such injuries.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)