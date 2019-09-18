Man Arrested On Child Sex Charges Booked with Face Beaten to a Pulp

A Honduran native has been arrested in Maryland over accusations of vile sex crimes against a 6-year-old child, and his mugshot suggests somebody has already begun dishing out punishment.

Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old relative multiple times over the course of two years in Silver Spring.

A document acquired by Kevin Lewis of WJLA-TV in Washington describes the alleged assaults in disgusting detail, including Hernandez-Nolasco’s threat to ground the young girl for “100 days” if she spoke up about horrific things she endured.

Lewis also acquired a mugshot that shows Hernandez-Nolasco looking like he went a few rounds with Mike Tyson before being booked.

WesternJournal reports: Hernandez-Nolasco is facing 155 years in prison over a laundry list of charges, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

The cause of his injuries is unknown, but commenters on Lewis’ tweet have not hesitated to speculate.

The immigration status of Hernandez-Nolasco, a Honduran native, is unknown at this time.

Montgomery County has been in the national spotlight for its sanctuary policies, which have seemingly allowed sex crimes to flourish.

A Nigerian rideshare driver illegally living in the United States was arrested Aug. 31 after allegedly raping a woman in his car. In addition, separate sexual assaults on a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old and several other despicable crimeshave made headlines.

The county claims it is not a sanctuaryjurisdiction, but the facts simply don’t back that up.

Regardless of immigration status, Hernandez-Nolasco likely will have a rough time in a prison population that is known for being unforgiving of sexual crimes against children.

If found guilty, that black eye might be the first of many such injuries.