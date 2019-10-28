Man Accused Of Hate Crime For Refusing To Have Sex With ‘Ladyboy’

A transgender model has filed a hate crime complaint against a man who changed his mind about having sex with her after learning she is a “ladyboy,” according to Metro.

Ria Cooper, who became Britain’s youngest transgender person when she transitioned 10 years ago, says the man, a photographer, reached out to her after seeing her new glamour portfolio on social media, and offered to help Cooper’s modeling and pornography career.

However he abruptly broke things off with her after realizing she is transgender.

After resuming the conversation, the man gave his reason for refusing to have sex with Cooper: She had male genitalia. According to Cooper, the photographer allegedly bluntly stated, “you have a c—.”

“I am reporting this as a hate crime,” Cooper continued. “It’s like calling someone who is black the ‘N’ word. I doesn’t matter if I have c— or not. The pictures should be judged as they are.”

“It says on my social media profile that I am a ladyboy, I didn’t ever say that I wasn’t and I thought he knew.”

“I want to be a glamour model and a porn star — that’s what I want to do. I don’t think I should be treated like this.”

WesternJournal report: Treated like what, exactly? How was Cooper treated?

Cooper was treated like a normal person who was turned down for sex. It happens all the time to women, men and transgender people regardless of how they identify.

Instead of sticking to the mantra of “live and let live” and trying to live life as a woman, Cooper is trying to exercise transgender privilege.

In what other demographic would a person be taken seriously if they filed a police report because someone refused to have sex with them? Women? Of course not. Straight men? Laughable.

This may be news to Cooper, but “you have a c—” is a perfectly valid reason to turn down sex. In fact, every reason to turn down sex is a valid reason.

The logic behind Cooper’s argument is woefully simplistic. No one is entitled to someone else’s body.

Imagine a world where Cooper has a legitimate claim to force this man to “live up to his word” and have sex. Such a world is an undesirable dystopia.

Since the police have acknowledged that they have received the complaint and are investigating the incident, it’s only a matter of time until a precedent is set.

Hopefully it’s the right one.