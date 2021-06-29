Make-a-Wish Foundation Won’t Help Terminally Ill Children ‘Unless They & Their Entire Family is Vaccinated’

The Make-a-Wish foundation has been widely condemned for refusing to help terminally ill children unless they and their entire family has taken the COVID-19 vaccine….even though the jabs are currently only available to those over 12 years of age.

The move has prompted actor Rob Schneider to end his relationship with the charity.

in a video message last week, Richard Davis, CEO and president of the foundation said that wishes involving air travel and large gatherings will resume on September 15… but only for those who are two weeks past full vaccination.

Update: According to new reports:. the Make-a-Wish Foundation is disputing what it has called a “misinformation” campaign about whether children who aren’t vaccinated against Covid will be eligible to have their wishes granted. They say these children are in fact still eligible and that confusion arose from the fact that the video clip that went viral cuts off before Richard Davis had finished his explanation about which children would be eligible.

Summit news reports: A two-tier form of discrimination which treats the unvaccinated as second class citizens is already underway in the form of vaccine passports, but to deny critically ill children support because they haven’t taken the jab is particularly cruel.

This is literally a new low for humanity. Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish.. from the make a wish foundation… unless.. you guessed it.. they’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bjx1XMvLu6 — Pelham_3 (@Pelham_3) June 24, 2021

For one, many of the sick children may have medical conditions that prevent them from safely taking the vaccine.

In addition, according to official CDC guidelines, children under the age of 12 aren’t supposed to take the shot. The World Health Organization has also said “the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

So Davis’ claim that the organization had consulted with “doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Medical Advisory Council” doesn’t even make sense.

Responding to the decision, actor Rob Schneider said he would permanently end his relationship with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Make-a-Wish will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated?!” While it has been an honor to work with this foundation over the years, if this policy of discrimination of children is true? I will never work with them again. Ever,” tweeted Schneider.