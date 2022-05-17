Majority of Americans Think Global Elite Is Setting Up ‘New World Order’: Mainstream Poll

More than fifty percent of Americans think the global elite is secretly working to usher in a “New World Order” and more than a quarter suspect Obama could be the antichrist, according to the results of a poll by Public Policy Polling.

The survey asked a sample of American voters about a number of what the mainstream media dismisses as “conspiracy theories”. The results of the poll reveal that rather than being the domain of tin-foil hat wearing paranoiacs, the “conspiracy theories” actually represent mainstream American thought. It is the mainstream media that is out of touch with the people.

Further eye-catching results from the poll reveal that 37% of Americans believe that global warming is a hoax, while 12% are undecided on the issue. 58% of Republicans agreed and 77% of Democrats disagreed. The figures mirror the lack of consensus in the scientific establishment. So much for the science being “settled.”

Survey results also revealed that 28% of Americans believe that global elites are working to usher in the New World Order and are aiming at ruling the world through an authoritarian global government. Another 25% were “not sure” and only a minority of American voters – 46% – thought that global elites are not working towards creating a New World Order.

The Guardian report that a surprisingly low percentage of Americans believe in conspiracies about the moon landing being faked and reptilian shapeshifters:

For example, only 7% of Americans in the survey believed the moon landing was faked, 14% believed in Bigfoot and 4% accepted that “shape-shifting alien reptilian people control our world by taking on human form”…. and just 11% embraced the concept that the US government knowingly allowed the terror attacks of 11 September 2001 to take place.

The overall results of the 2014 poll reveal that the D.C. political class and the mainstream media are out of touch with the people. Millions of people have been waking up to the reality of the world around them, and embracing “conspiracy theories” like the New World Order, since these poll figures were released.

A similar poll conducted today would no doubt skew much higher in the direction of what the mainstream media continues to try and dismiss as zany conspiracies.