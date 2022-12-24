Mainstream Media Caught Parroting ‘Zelensky Is Winston Churchill’ Talking Point

U.S. mainstream media outlets spent all of Thursday repeating the exact same talking point that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is the modern day Winston Churchill, following his cringeworthy red carpet treatment by Democrats in D.C. earlier in the week.

As we previously highlighted, Biden was caught groping Zelensky during the visit. The Ukrainian President walked into the Congress, gave an angry speech, raised a Ukrainian flag, and complained that 50 billion dollars wasn’t enough before leaving.

Summit.news reports: In the aftermath, Tucker Carlson noted how every media talking head repeated the same thing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had prepared for them, namely that Zelensky is the new Churchill.

Nancy Pelosi just sent this letter to lawmakers about Zelensky's visit to the Capitol tonight, where she compares his visit to Winston Churchill visiting Congress in 1941 to ask America to go to war in Europe. pic.twitter.com/yq0BF6q249 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

Some have pointed out that this is highly ironic, given that Churchill led the charge to purge the world of Nazis, while in Ukraine they still enjoy relative immunity.

Referring to the repeaters, Carlson asked “How can any self respecting Americans sit there when some foreign dictator shows up wearing his work out clothes in the U.S. Congress and starts demanding, with a very apparent lack of gratitude, that we send him tens of billions of dollars when we are running out of money?”

“Because you’re not a self respecting American… you have no dignity, you don’t care,” the host continued, adding “you’ll say anything, you’ll repeat any lie, any talking point. And when someone from the DNC or the White House sends a note saying ‘compare him to Churchill,’ you do.”

Watch:

Elsewhere during the broadcast, Carlson mocked U.S. lawmakers for “clapping like seals” for a dictator, noting “They applaud, all of them. Almost like they have to.”

He added, “when a foreign leader shows up in cargo pants to tell them lies and give them orders, they all applaud. That’s pretty weird behavior in a democracy, if you think about it.”

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Monologue Calling Out The America Last Swamp Clapping Like Seals For Zelensky



"They applaud, all of them. Almost like they have to." pic.twitter.com/3EegIuXdd9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 23, 2022

Carlson also noted how Zelensky was allowed to “drape a Ukrainian flag in our Congress”:

Zelensky gives Nancy Pelosi a Ukrainian flag and a big kiss on the cheek pic.twitter.com/mutaCY5HvT — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) December 22, 2022

FACT: It is a disgrace to wave any flag other than America's inside our own Capitol. pic.twitter.com/5HcWq6QoMZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2022

For comparison, when they tried the same stunt in a European parliament recently, namely in Slovakia, it got shut down immediately:

When members of the Slovakian parliament tried to hold up the Ukrainian flag, others poured water on the flag and held up the Slovakian flag instead. Congress should've done the same. There should only be one flag in Congress. pic.twitter.com/slNUEyqzNG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2022

But no, behold the new U.S. flag:

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UN just posted this pic.twitter.com/ShsR8swdFK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 22, 2022

When Twitter users criticised the flag incident their accounts were locked. It seems that Elon Musk still has some woke algorithms to fix:

Apparently some moderators think free speech does not include being able to criticize members of Congress or Zelensky. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

There is a rogue employee at Twitter who’s suspending people for criticizing Congress and Ukraine. @elonmusk https://t.co/llxY0I7Nt2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. also had several tweets deleted, including one asking how the flag incident was not a Babylon Bee fake story.