Mainstream Media Caught Parroting ‘Zelensky Is Winston Churchill’ Talking Point

U.S. mainstream media outlets spent all of Thursday repeating the exact same talking point that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is the modern day Winston Churchill, following his cringeworthy red carpet treatment by Democrats in D.C. earlier in the week.
As we previously highlighted, Biden was caught groping Zelensky during the visit. The Ukrainian President walked into the Congress, gave an angry speech, raised a Ukrainian flag, and complained that 50 billion dollars wasn’t enough before leaving.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: In the aftermath, Tucker Carlson noted how every media talking head repeated the same thing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had prepared for them, namely that Zelensky is the new Churchill.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Some have pointed out that this is highly ironic, given that Churchill led the charge to purge the world of Nazis, while in Ukraine they still enjoy relative immunity.
Referring to the repeaters, Carlson asked “How can any self respecting Americans sit there when some foreign dictator shows up wearing his work out clothes in the U.S. Congress and starts demanding, with a very apparent lack of gratitude, that we send him tens of billions of dollars when we are running out of money?”
“Because you’re not a self respecting American… you have no dignity, you don’t care,” the host continued, adding “you’ll say anything, you’ll repeat any lie, any talking point. And when someone from the DNC or the White House sends a note saying ‘compare him to Churchill,’ you do.”
Watch:
Elsewhere during the broadcast, Carlson mocked U.S. lawmakers for “clapping like seals” for a dictator, noting “They applaud, all of them. Almost like they have to.”
He added, “when a foreign leader shows up in cargo pants to tell them lies and give them orders, they all applaud. That’s pretty weird behavior in a democracy, if you think about it.”
Carlson also noted how Zelensky was allowed to “drape a Ukrainian flag in our Congress”:
For comparison, when they tried the same stunt in a European parliament recently, namely in Slovakia, it got shut down immediately:
But no, behold the new U.S. flag:
When Twitter users criticised the flag incident their accounts were locked. It seems that Elon Musk still has some woke algorithms to fix:
Donald Trump Jr. also had several tweets deleted, including one asking how the flag incident was not a Babylon Bee fake story.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Mainstream Media Caught Parroting ‘Zelensky Is Winston Churchill’ Talking Point - December 24, 2022
- UK Gov’t Consider Launching Official Investigation Into mRNA Jab Deaths - December 23, 2022
- Biden Filmed Groping Zelensky During White House Visit - December 23, 2022