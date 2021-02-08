‘MAGA Terrorism’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Trump Voters Who Don’t Accept Election Need to Be ‘Held Accountable’

The absolute state of CNN.

CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper slammed “MAGA “terrorism” on Sunday and said people who dare question the 2020 election results must be held accountable.

After pushing the “Trump-Russia collusion” hoax for half a decade, CNN is now telling its dwindling audience that Trump supporters need to shut the hell up about alleged irregularities during the election and embrace Biden as their president.

“If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party… This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning,” Jake Tapper said.

CNN's @jaketapper: "If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party… This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning." #CNNSOTU

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Not a word from Jake Tapper about BLM-Antifa terrorists marching through DC last night chanting, “Burn it down!”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Not a word from CNN when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be violently attacked and harassed.

The same Maxine Waters that went on Joy Reid's show to offer a venomous screed about how Republicans exist to threaten her life said this, calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials in June 2018.



It's safe to say Joy Reid also supported that. pic.twitter.com/QITIOy8bz5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

Not a word from CNN when a Russian collusion truther and Bernie supporter shot up a baseball field and almost killed GOP Rep. Steve Scalise.