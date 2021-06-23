MAGA Officially Declared ‘White Supremacy’ in Iowa Schools

Schools in Iowa are instructing teachers that “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) is a form of ‘white supremacy,’ according to leaked documents obtained by Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.
Mandatory Critical Race Theory (CRT) training materials for one of Iowa’s largest school districts lists the following as examples of white supremacy (both ‘overt’ and ‘covert’); Columbus Day, American immigration law, the belief that America is “post racial,” mass incarceration, and MAGA.
Johnson reports that hundreds of teachers have been forced to to participate in the training, which will be taught to children across the district next semester.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch