“MAGA for Miles”: Trump Supporters Line up for TWO DAYS to Attend Dallas Rally

President Trump hosted a rally in Dallas Thursday at the American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Arena held 20,000 Trump supporters while thousands more patiently waited outside.

Despite the fact that the media continues to push the falsehood that over 50% of Americans want POTUS removed from office, Trump’s approval rating is hovering around an extremely healthy 50%.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Some Trump supporters were lined up two days in advance to attend the Dallas rally!

“MAGA for miles!”

Trump supporters were lined up for several blocks Thursday morning.

WATCH:

Current line outside American Airlines Center for tonight's Trump rally. Starts in about 9 hours. pic.twitter.com/eauEat5Cd7 — Tommy Noel (@TommyNoel) October 17, 2019

This picture was taken 3 blocks away from American Airline Center in Dallas. People were lined up for TWO DAYS in some cases!