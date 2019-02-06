MAGA Kid Releases Powerful Video Exposing What Really Happened in DC

The Catholic MAGA kid currently suing the mainstream media for smearing his name and endangering his life, has released a powerful video exposing the truth about what really happened on January 18th in Washington DC.

Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann released the viral video on Sunday via his high-powered attorney, showing multiple new angles of what went down at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Information Liberation reports: “Two weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, and celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage and vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip,” attorney L. Lin Wood wrote in the video’s description. “It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is.”

WATCH:

The video quickly racked up over 440,000 views.

Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019

Agenda-driven mainstream & social media attack & threaten a 16-year old student based on incomplete 30 second video clips. Who will take less than 15 minutes to learn the truth about what was done to Nick Sandmann? https://t.co/Pprk0zi3vg — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019

As the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Friday, Wood sent over 50 letters out to various media outlets, journalists, celebrities and Catholic organizations their legal team believe may have defamed or libeled Nicholas Sandmann.

The recipients include:

The Washington Post

The New York Times

Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN)

The Guardian

National Public Radio

TMZ

Atlantic Media Inc.

Capitol Hill Publishing Corp.

Diocese of Covington

Diocese of Lexington

Archdiocese of Louisville

Diocese of Baltimore

Ana Cabrera

Sara Sidner

Erin Burnett

S.E. Cupp

Elliot C. McLaughlin

Amanda Watts

Emanuella Grinberg

Michelle Boorstein

Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

Antonio Olivo

Joe Heim

Michael E. Miller

Eli Rosenberg

Isaac Stanley-Becker

Kristine Phillips

Sarah Mervosh

Emily S. Rueb

Maggie Haberman

David Brooks

Shannon Doyne

Kurt Eichenwald

Andrea Mitchell

Savannah Guthrie

Joy Reid

Chuck Todd

Noah Berlatsky

Elisha Fieldstadt

Eun Kyung Kim

HBO

Bill Maher

Warner Media

Conde Nast

GQ

Heavy.com

The Hill

The Atlantic

Bustle.com

Ilhan Omar

Elizabeth Warren

Kathy Griffin

Alyssa Milano

Jim Carrey

Hopefully, some of the most egregious liars will get their clocks cleaned for the vicious smear job they ran against these innocent kids.