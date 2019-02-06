MAGA Kid Releases Powerful Video Exposing What Really Happened in DC

The Catholic MAGA kid currently suing the mainstream media for smearing his name and endangering his life, has released a powerful video exposing the truth about what really happened on January 18th in Washington DC.
Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann released the viral video on Sunday via his high-powered attorney, showing multiple new angles of what went down at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Information Liberation reports: “Two weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, and celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage and vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip,” attorney L. Lin Wood wrote in the video’s description. “It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is.”
WATCH:
The video quickly racked up over 440,000 views.
Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes
A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019
Agenda-driven mainstream & social media attack & threaten a 16-year old student based on incomplete 30 second video clips. Who will take less than 15 minutes to learn the truth about what was done to Nick Sandmann? https://t.co/Pprk0zi3vg
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019
As the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Friday, Wood sent over 50 letters out to various media outlets, journalists, celebrities and Catholic organizations their legal team believe may have defamed or libeled Nicholas Sandmann.
The recipients include:
Hopefully, some of the most egregious liars will get their clocks cleaned for the vicious smear job they ran against these innocent kids.
