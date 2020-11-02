‘MAGA For MILES’: Trump Trains Take Over US Highways As ‘Silent Majority’ Flexes Muscles

Hundreds of thousands of patriots have lined the highways of America with cars waving American flags and Trump signs as the “silent majority” makes it’s voice heard days before the election.

Reports from Arizona indicate a “Trump train” could have been as long as 96 miles on Sunday, with 170,000 cars involved in the unprecedented show of strength.

96 Miles….Yes, you read that correctly, 96 Miles in AZ! pic.twitter.com/QnePbLPgkG — Red Viper 2.0 2020 (@redwins3_first) November 1, 2020

Another video showing a long line of vehicles was posted by the Students for Trump group, which said a Trump train in Colorado stretched for an astonishing 30 miles.

30 miles LONG in Colorado pic.twitter.com/noLZbf8ujf — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 1, 2020

Wayne Dupree reports:

I have been watching a lot of these car and boat rallies for Trump videos and I’ve been blown away by the level of enthusiasm and excitement that is just whipping through this country right now.

I was a big part of the 2016 online MAGA movement and I thought that I’d never see anything like that again … but here we are in 2020 and it’s 10000000X more enthusiasm and excitement.

It’s like the entire country (except for a few sourpusses) is just rising up and saying “F YOU, MEDIA, DEMS, HOLLYWOOD, we love Trump and we don’t care what you say or think anymore.”

The silent majority is not so silent anymore.

I have been watching a lot of these car and boat rallies for Trump videos and I’ve been blown away by the level of enthusiasm and excitement that is just whipping through this country right now.

I was a big part of the 2016 online MAGA movement and I thought that I’d never see anything like that again … but here we are in 2020 and it’s 10000000X more enthusiasm and excitement.

It’s like the entire country (except for a few sourpusses) is just rising up and saying “F YOU, MEDIA, DEMS, HOLLYWOOD, we love Trump and we don’t care what you say or think anymore.”

The silent majority is not so silent anymore.

So, like I said, I’ve been watching and sharing these Trumpy videos with you and they’re remarkable to see, and inspiring…but then I came across this one from Arizona, and I thought I was misreading the tweet…96 miles? No way…..but, yes way….96 miles of cars waving Trump flags were lined up on the highway…that’s about 170K cars.

Absolutely amazing to see…so, of course, I had to rush to get it to you.