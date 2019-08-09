MAGA Fans Clean 12 Tons of Trash From Baltimore, Liberals Outraged

Hundreds of MAGA supporters participated in a massive cleanup effort earlier this week in West Baltimore, inspired by President Trump’s tweets, led by a conservative activist who organized the event in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ neglected district.

Who could have guessed? The left got mad that Trump supporters would dare to visit Baltimore and help improve the situation, claiming that it “reinforces the tired image” that “poor people” in Baltimore can’t “take care of their own neighborhoods.”

.@baltsunopinion: Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods. https://t.co/EleeVh4ZPm — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 6, 2019

Conservative activist Scott Presler was quick to reply:

“I can’t even imagine what would cause a person to be mad at us for helping to clean up Baltimore. Instead of criticizing us, how about putting on some gloves to pick up trash”

According to WBAL-TV Baltimore, 300 volunteers on Aug. 5 took to the streets of northwest Baltimore, cleaning up trash from alleyways in an “Americans Helping Americans” event organized by conservative activist Scott Presler.

Starting at 7 am at the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and Westwood Avenue (highest per capita homicide rate in the country), hundreds gathered to lend a hand in “Making Baltimore Great Again.” About 12 hours later, volunteers collected more than 12 tons of trash, almost 1 ton per hour, in a massive cleanup effort in hopes to revive the dying city.

Many of the volunteers were from other states, such as Ohio, and North Carolina, and most of them traveled from abroad because they heard about the cleanup effort on Presler’s social media channels.

“I never intended it to turn into a national event. It was never supposed to be this big,” Presler told The Epoch Times.

Presler, who said he is proud to wear the MAGA hat, is a grassroots right-wing activist who has several hundred thousand followers on social media.

“I’m a big Trump supporter, but I wanted people to know that’s not the reason we’re coming here today. This is not a pro-Trump rally, and this is not an anti-Rep. Cummings rally,” Presler said. “This is truly the community coming together.”

Some Baltimoreans were thankful for the cleanup effort since they said the city had neglected their neighborhoods for decades.

Baltimore locals from Representative Cummings' District 7 thank President @realDonaldTrump for bringing attention to Baltimore. #AmericansHelpingAmericans pic.twitter.com/RxQtliHPc2 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 5, 2019

ZeroHedge report: Presler spoke with community members about the deteriorating city. He said, “the people of Baltimore love their country and love their city and ‘they’re proud to live there,” but the government isn’t doing anything to resolve the trash problem.

He put out a tweet on July 28 to his followers on Twitter, asking for help in the cleanup effort. By the 29th, he had nearly 100 volunteers from across the country.

Presler kept the details of the cleanup effort secret, for fear that the far-left Antifa group might show up and cause trouble.

He said there were no incidents during the event itself, apart from the fact that the cleanup team needed more dumpsters.

Presler said city officials wouldn’t grant him a permit to store dumpsters on the street.

“For 3 days, we respectfully called the office asking for an update,” he said in an Aug. 7 tweet. “The city of Baltimore never approved the permits, so we did it, anyway.”

Presler said a second cleanup effort in the city could be imminent and already has 30 volunteers. People have been reaching out to him in deindustrialized areas across the country who want to start similar efforts.

Imagine if we picked up trash in every city across America. #AmericansHelpingAmericans pic.twitter.com/9Ucyvgew6Y — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 6, 2019

While President Trump blames the demise of Baltimore on Democrats, which certainly can be the case, one must understand by the late 1950s, Baltimore was nearly 1 million strong in population. By 2019, the population stood at 600,000, which is a 33% decline in six decades. The breakdown started not because of a political party, but rather corporate elitists who decided to shift labor and resources out of the industrial hub to regions around the world where it was cheaper to manufacture goods. Then, of course, the Democrats jumped on board and have controlled City Hall ever since. Their economic and social policies were no match for the rapid decay that consumed vast swaths of the city. In reality, Democrat or Republican, no policy whatsoever could have thwarted Baltimore’s descent into chaos, which is the same decay that is seen across many deindustrialized cities across America.

President Trump’s constant government propaganda of “the greatest economy ever” and his claim that he’s done more for African Americans than any other president is merely a farce. To see if his debt-fueled tax cuts and constant stock market pumping have lifted all tides, come to Baltimore and pick up some trash. You’ll break out of the MAGA matrix and see America for what it is: a dying nation.

Baltimore, like many other cities across the country, cannot be fixed in a presidential term, the effort of revival could take decades.