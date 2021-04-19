Madonna Says The Vaccination America Needs ‘To Keep Us All Safe’ Is Gun Control

Pop star Madonna has posted a video pushing gun control as the “vaccination” that America needs at this time.

In an Instagram clip posted on Saturday, Madonna is seen wearing a blue balaclava, shouting “wake up motherfuckers” and demanding somebody hand her the glue while hanging up posters featuring the hashtags: #wakeupamerica and #guncontrolnow.

Breitbart reports: In the course of hanging the posters, Madonna says, “All safety is an illusion.”

Toward the end of video she turns, looks into the camera, and says, “Beware of this new vaccination for America to keep us all alive; it’s gonna keep us all safe. It’s called gun control, okay? It’s called gun safety, alright?”

She added that the “new vaccination…should be mandatory.”

The Daily Mail reports that Madonna followed her Instagram video by saying, “Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns.”

She then argued that police who kill “innocent people” ought not receive due process. Rather, they should go straight to jail.

Madonna said: “As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent people………… They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.”