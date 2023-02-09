Madonna Says She’s A Victim Of Ageism, Misogyny & A Long Lense Camera

Madonna has issued a damning response against those who criticized her appearance at the 2023 Grammy awards, calling the attacks ageist and misogynistic.

She claimed that comments about her appearance were signs of ‘a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45’

The 64 year old singer also blamed use of “a long lens camera” that she said “would distort anyone’s face.”

Breitbart reports: After seeing Madonna introduce Sam Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance at the Grammys, the public quickly took to social media to discuss the pop star’s face and speculate about what types of plastic surgery she has had.

Madonna reacted to the criticism by taking to social media to blame the “ageism,” “misogyny,” and the type of camera that was used to photograph her.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” Madonna added. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the pop star continued.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” the 64-year-old added.

“In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul,’” Madonna affirmed. “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Madonna posted a photo of herself, and claimed that “the world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.”

“But they will never break me,” she added. “This is all the test.”