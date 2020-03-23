Madonna Says Coronavirus Is The ‘Great Equalizer’ In Bizarre Bathtub Video

Madonna decided to take to her petal strewn bathtub in order to share her feelings about the coronavirus

She said the virus which doesn’t care if you are rich or poor is “the great equaliser” in a somewhat sombre nude video.

RT reports: “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” Madonna said about the coronavirus in the video, which was posted to her Twitter account on Sunday.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” the singer went on to say from a bathtub adorned with flower petals. In her caption for the video, she called the quickly spreading disease “no discrimination Covid-19.”

She may seem distraught in the video, but that hasn’t made many take her words all that seriously.

Twitter user and popular meme generator Carpe Donktum responded with his own video about coronavirus making us “equal,” shot in a bathroom not nearly as upscale as the one Madonna shot her video in.

“You inspire me,” he tweeted along with the video.

You inspire me @Madonna, we really are all the same now. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 22, 2020

“Where did you get your petals? The Aldi at the top of my road is completely sold out!” comedian Joe Wilkinson added.