Madison Cawthorn: ‘New World Order’ Trying to Destroy Me After I Exposed Their Sickening Sex Rituals

North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn says the ‘New World Order’ are trying to destroy his life after he blew the whistle on their ‘sickening’ sex rituals which are used to blackmail DC politicians.
Cawthorn went rogue in March by slamming Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug” leading a regime that’s “incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Cawthorn in March also revealed that GOP elites are taking part in cocaine fueled orgies and being blackmailed with kompromat behind the scenes.
This really upset the globalist elites.
Information Liberation reports: For weeks now, the GOP establishment has been leaking embarrassing photos and videos taken by Cawthorn’s friends and corrupt North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) came out and pushed for him to be investigated for “insider trading.”
On Wednesday, a shadowy super PAC running the website “Fire Madison Cawthorn” dropped a new tape of Cawthorn allegedly “dry humping” a friend.
“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn said in response to the leak. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”
Cawthorn said he’s being targeted for destruction, which is clear as day. We just saw a similar plot to take down Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
I was never a fan of Cawthorn early on because he appeared to be a cookie-cutter neocon but he’s shown through his votes in Congress that he’s better than the rest of the bunch.