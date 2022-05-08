Madison Cawthorn: ‘New World Order’ Trying to Destroy Me After I Exposed Their Sickening Sex Rituals

North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn says the ‘New World Order’ are trying to destroy his life after he blew the whistle on their ‘sickening’ sex rituals which are used to blackmail DC politicians.

Cawthorn went rogue in March by slamming Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug” leading a regime that’s “incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

.@CawthornforNC:



“Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”



h/t @WRAL pic.twitter.com/cf3sew7MOp — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 10, 2022

I guess we now know those Washington DC cocaine and sex orgies are real.



Madison Cawthorn pissed the swamp creatures off by exposing their diagusting degenerate rituals.



The Deep State is panicking and it is glorious. Thank you Jesus! 🙏✝️



#madisoncawthornvideo pic.twitter.com/lXBHuQgxnC — 1776 – America 1st 🇺🇸 🍊 (@lib_trigger) May 5, 2022

After his comments claiming his colleagues engage in cocaine orgies, Madison Cawthorn talked about shelved stories being used for control.



He never publicly retracted those statements. Then the lingerie photos and the story about his scheduler dropped. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IB94r9sv8B — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 1, 2022

Information Liberation reports: For weeks now, the GOP establishment has been leaking embarrassing photos and videos taken by Cawthorn’s friends and corrupt North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) came out and pushed for him to be investigated for “insider trading.”

Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee. #ncpol https://t.co/3s1UJMk1tj — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 27, 2022

On Wednesday, a shadowy super PAC running the website “Fire Madison Cawthorn” dropped a new tape of Cawthorn allegedly “dry humping” a friend.

“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn said in response to the leak. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

A new hit against me just dropped.



Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny.



We were acting foolish, and joking.



That’s it.



I’m NOT backing down.



I told you there would be a drip drip campaign.



Blackmail won't win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

Cawthorn said he’s being targeted for destruction, which is clear as day. We just saw a similar plot to take down Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

I’m ready to keep fighting for you.



I wanted you to know the truth, straight from me. Don’t lose hope, don’t listen to the fake news.



Don’t let the swamp of Washington dissuade or distract you from sending a warrior back to Washington.



I’ve only just begun to fight for you. pic.twitter.com/kDqtzsoquT — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

I was never a fan of Cawthorn early on because he appeared to be a cookie-cutter neocon but he’s shown through his votes in Congress that he’s better than the rest of the bunch.