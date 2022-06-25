Mad Maxine Waters: “To HELL with the Supreme Court – Lets All Break the Law!”

Corrupt Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has called on protestors to break the law following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!” Rep. Waters said shortly after the SCOTUS decision was made official.

“They ain’t seen nothing yet, women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try to stop them,” Waters warned.

“To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them! Women will be able to control their bodies and if they think black women are intimidated, are afraid, they got another thought coming,” she added.

Maxine Waters tells people to “fight,” “the hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!"



"You ain't seen nothin' yet."



Didn’t they impeach Trump for this?

pic.twitter.com/XlBuC6b7ks — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2022

“Black women will be out in droves – we will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions, we’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies,” Waters yelled.

Summit.news reports: As we highlighted earlier, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spewing similar rhetoric, gathering outside the Supreme Court to shout that it is “illegitimate.”

Now watch as all the same people who accused Trump of “inciting” January 6 incite actual violence in the form of riots over the next few nights.

Far-left pro-abortion groups have already vowed to stage a “night of rage” in response to the ruling.

The Department of Homeland Security has also warned crisis pregnancy centers, Catholic churches, and pro-life institutions that they should brace for attacks, with several having already been targeted in recent weeks.

Bucke up for the next few nights, there might be a few “mostly peaceful” demonstrations ahead.