Mad Maxine Waters: “To HELL with the Supreme Court – Lets All Break the Law!”

Corrupt Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has called on protestors to break the law following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
“To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!” Rep. Waters said shortly after the SCOTUS decision was made official.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“They ain’t seen nothing yet, women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try to stop them,” Waters warned.
Latest Videos
Nestle CEO: Humans Do NOT Have a Right to Water, Should Be Privatized and Controlled
World Economic Forum To “Freeze Bank Accounts” of Meat Eaters To "Educate Them”
Biden Announces a New Plandemic Right before the Midterm Elections
Proof of Time Travel? These Famous Faces Appear Throughout History
Putin Declares Victory Over New World Order: 'Humanity Has Woken Up'
Mass Cattle Deaths Are an ‘Inside Job’ Designed To Cause Food Shortages in America
Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing GIGANTIC Strap-On
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
“To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them! Women will be able to control their bodies and if they think black women are intimidated, are afraid, they got another thought coming,” she added.
“Black women will be out in droves – we will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions, we’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies,” Waters yelled.
Summit.news reports: As we highlighted earlier, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spewing similar rhetoric, gathering outside the Supreme Court to shout that it is “illegitimate.”
Now watch as all the same people who accused Trump of “inciting” January 6 incite actual violence in the form of riots over the next few nights.
Far-left pro-abortion groups have already vowed to stage a “night of rage” in response to the ruling.
The Department of Homeland Security has also warned crisis pregnancy centers, Catholic churches, and pro-life institutions that they should brace for attacks, with several having already been targeted in recent weeks.
Bucke up for the next few nights, there might be a few “mostly peaceful” demonstrations ahead.