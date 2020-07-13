Mad Maxine: Trump Supporters Think They Can Stop Black People Rising to Power

California Rep. Maxine Waters has slammed both President Trump and his supporters, claiming they are trying to stop black people from rising to power.

Waters appeared on MSNBC’s ‘AM Joy,’ where she made the outlandish claims against Trump supporters without a shred of evidence.

Host Joy Reid began:

“Roger Stone found guilty by a jury on seven federal criminal counts, no jail time. Kalief Browder, accused of stealing a backpack couldn’t post bail, spent three years at Rikers Island awaiting trial, ultimately committed suicide after release.”

“We have two justice systems in our country. This is the reason that the Black Lives Matter movement has taken hold, that there are two systems of justice for the rich, the poor, the white, the Black,” Reid continued.

“What do you make of those who are still to this day criticizing Black Lives Matter, such as Senator Kelly Loeffler? What do you make of that, that they are still doing that?”

Waters responded:

“I think you said it earlier today when you talked about this need for Trump and those who support him to want to, you know, have absolute power and to believe that it is their right and their responsibility to ensure that blacks and people of color and others do not rise to any level of influence and power, significant that would cause them not to be in total charge of the country.”

Waters added:

“So that young man is typical of so many young black men and women who have been sent to jail, who have been convicted, who have served long sentences. This justice system is broken. It has never really been in our favor, and it has basically been responsible for ensuring that we could never ever get beyond this suppression and this oppression that has been forced upon us for so many years. So those who criticize Black Lives Matter, they can continue to do that, but I want to tell you the time has come now where we are joined by so many others who really were not there for us in the past. You saw it in all of the protests where you had whites and blacks and Asians and old and young, all saying something is wrong with this country. Something is wrong with our criminal justice system. Something is wrong with our policing. It is racism.”

WATCH: