Mad Maxine: We Must Invoke 25th Amendment to KICK Trump Outta Office

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters called on President Trump to be forcibly removed from office by applying the 25th Amendment.

According to Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the President of the United States can be removed if he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Rep. Waters appeared on MSBNC on Saturday, where she was asked about President Trump’s attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris.

Waters said:

“The president of the United States of America is unbelievably divisive. The president lies. He’s pitting people against each other, going back to the old birther argument that they attempted to use against Obama. This is a president that is the most deplorable human being that I have ever encountered in my life. And he’s undermining our democracy. We cannot take any more of this president. This president is not only attacking the person that was just appointed or selected by Biden to be his vice president, and he is not hesitant to do it. This man has no shame. The name-calling, he called her nasty, on and on and on. I don’t know how much more the American people can take.”

She continued: