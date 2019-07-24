Mad Maxine Says ‘Impeachment First, PRISON Next’

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has promised that Donald Trump will be sent to prison after his imminent impeachment.

“The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!” Waters posted.

“Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!”

“Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can’t stop now. Let’s go for it! Impeachment is the answer! The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she added.

The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let's go for it! Let's stop fiddlin' while Rome is burning! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain't over until it's over & it ain't over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can't stop now. Let's go for it! Impeachment is the answer! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Hannity.com reports: Waters publicly sided with officials in Iran earlier this month; rejecting the US military’s intelligence and asking why an American drone violated Tehran’s airspace.

“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence,” posted Rep. Waters on social media.

Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran's airspace? Why the surveillance? Don't provoke and then pretend innocence. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 23, 2019

Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired-back minutes later, writing “This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime. What a disgrace. Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military.”