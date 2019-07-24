Mad Maxine Says ‘Impeachment First, PRISON Next’

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has promised that Donald Trump will be sent to prison after his imminent impeachment.
“The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!” Waters posted.
“Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!”
“Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can’t stop now. Let’s go for it! Impeachment is the answer! The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she added.
Hannity.com reports: Waters publicly sided with officials in Iran earlier this month; rejecting the US military’s intelligence and asking why an American drone violated Tehran’s airspace.
“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence,” posted Rep. Waters on social media.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired-back minutes later, writing “This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime. What a disgrace. Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Sen. Gabbard: Kamala Harris Not Qualified to be POTUS - July 24, 2019
- Cory Booker: ‘My Testosterone Makes Me Want to Punch Elderly Trump’ - July 24, 2019
- Mad Maxine Says ‘Impeachment First, PRISON Next’ - July 24, 2019