Mad Maxine: I’ll NEVER Forgive Black Trump Supporters

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has slammed black Trump supporters, calling those who intend to vote for him “shameful.”

During SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” Waters declared:

“I don’t even know where any Blacks would be coming from that would be voting for Trump.”

“It just hurts me so bad to see Blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it,” Waters continued.

“I don’t know why it is on their minds. But if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it our huge, this man could end up winning again.”

“This country would go backward. The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right-wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive,” she added.

“They are emboldened because they have a leader.”

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people and Black women in particular,” Waters went on.

“He talked about us so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad,” the Democrat added.

“He talked about Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us.”

“He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

She continued:

“It is absolutely unconscionable.”

“It is shameful, but if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for and how they would be able to help us in this struggle.”