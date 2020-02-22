Mad Maxine: Bloods and Crips Gang Members Have ‘More Integrity’ Than President Trump

Members of Los Angeles’ notorious Bloods and Crips gangs have “more integrity” than President Donald Trump, according to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Desus & Mero” on Showtime.

Rep. Waters said, “This guy is a street player. He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters. I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has.”

.@desusnice and @THEKIDMERO visited U.S. @RepMaxineWaters to learn about her illustrious career in government and how she became "America's auntie."#DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/0OTa4hf9Gz — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) February 21, 2020

The California congresswoman, who was declared the most corrupt member of Congress by a leading watchdog, added, “This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In discussing Democrat tactics for the 2020 election, Rep. Waters said, “I think now it boils down to all of us wanting someone that we feel comfortable can really beat Trump. This country cannot tolerate another four years of him.”