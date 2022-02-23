Macy Gray- Who Said US Flag Represents ‘Hate’- Sang National Anthem At NBA All-Star Game

Far left singer Macy Gray performed her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, just months after she trashed the American flag as a symbol of “hate and divisiveness”.

Gray sang the national anthem to an arena packed with NBA stars and fans, with the US flag displayed throughout the arena.

Breitbart reports: Last year, Macy Gray called for the replacement the American flag, saying it represents both “divisiveness and hate.”

In an op-ed published by Marketwatch, the singer compared Old Glory to the Confederacy.

“It is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag,” Gray wrote. In a subsequent interview, she doubled down on her comments.

“Why do we have to celebrate a flag that now represents divisiveness and hate?” she asked FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna.

“I shouldn’t have to salute it, I shouldn’t have to honor it, I shouldn’t have to pledge to it.”