Macron Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant ‘Get Out! F**k You!’ to His Face

French President Emmanuel Macron was left visibly shaken up recently when a large crowd of disenfranchised citizens chanted “Get out! F**k you!” to his face.
The incident occurred during Macron’s visit to Algeria. In a viral video, the President can be seen facing the crowd in the city of Oran.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Macron can be seen waving like a member of royalty saying “thank you!” before getting into his car.
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
However, the crowd did not react cordially: according reports, the crowd began chanting “get out!”, “How is Brigitte?”, “fu** you!” and “France eats us,” before singing “one two three, long live Algeria!”
Infowars.com reports: The visit comes after an escalation of tensions between Paris and Algeria last year, which was caused by Macron’s suggestion that the African nation did not exist before French colonization. He also said there would be “no repentance nor apologies” for French rule over Algeria.
Following the escalation and toughening visa restrictions, Algeria recalled its ambassador in protest for three months.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Experts ‘Baffled’ As 30 Young, Healthy Fully Jabbed Doctors Suddenly Drop Dead - August 29, 2022
- Sabotage? ANOTHER Oil Refinery Mysteriously Burns to the Ground As Feds Declare Emergency in Four States - August 29, 2022
- WEATHER WARS: China Faces a Severe Drought That Will Cause Global Famine, Scientist Warn - August 29, 2022