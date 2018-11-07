Macron Calls For ‘Real’ European Army To Protect Against Trump’s America

French President Macron has used the centenary of the end of the First World War to issue a call for a “real” European army, stating that Europe needs a military to protect itself from the United States of America.

Claiming that peace in Europe is under threat from rising nationalism and populism, President Macron, who was a senior Rothschild Bank employee before entering politics, said that President Trump’s recent actions have made peace in Europe “precarious.”

“We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America,” Macron said as he visited the sites of the western front battlefields in France on Tuesday.

“When I see President Trump announcing that he’s quitting a major disarmament treaty which was formed after the 1980s Euromissile crisis that hit Europe, who is the main victim? Europe and its security,” he said in a radio interview to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

“Peace in Europe is precarious,” he reiterated.

President Macron’s tour of historical battlegrounds in north-east France finishes on Sunday when he hosts President Trump, President Putin and dozens of other heads of state at an armistice commemoration in Paris followed by an international “peace conference”.

The conference promises fireworks. Unlike President Trump, who recently declared himself a proud nationalist, Macron recently said that nationalism is a “leprosy” that is taking over the world.

According to the Guardian, Macron is expected to warn Trump, Putin and other leaders on Sunday that multilateralism and cooperation between nations must be protected in what he calls a new era of isolationism and populism akin to that of the 1930s.

“I am struck by similarities between the times we live in and those between the two world wars,” he told a French newspaper last week, adding that nationalism was a “leprosy” spreading worldwide.