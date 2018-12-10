Macron Forced To Apologize For “Failed Globalism”

French President Emmanuel Macron is being forced to address the nation and apologize for decades of failed globalist policies.

As the protestors continue to rise up and reject globalism across France, Macron has announced plans to apologize to millions of citizens on national television.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: On Sunday, the highly influential Parisien newspaper reported that ‘after eight days of silence, the head of state’ has told supporters ‘he will speak on Monday night on television to respond to the angry French.’

Macron will not appear ’empty handed’ but will instead make further concessions in regards to tax, it added.

He has already been pilloried for abandoning green taxes on diesel and petrol in response to the early rioting, but is set to cave in further.

‘There are too many taxes, too many taxes, too much taxation in this country,’ Macron told MPs in a private meeting on Friday, the Parisien reports.

Macron’s ‘mea culpa’ included him admitting that he appeared too arrogant and out-of-touch, and he will address such concerns on a national TV channel.

Macron’s spokesman said he is set to make a major announcement early in the coming week, but gave no details about timing or about what Macron could announce.

‘The President of the Republic will of course make important announcements,’ government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on LCI television on Sunday.

‘However, not all the problems of the ‘yellow vest’ protesters will be solved by waving a magic wand.’

Senior allies of Macron said on Friday that the president would address the nation early in the coming week.

Macron broke his silence on Saturday to tweet appreciation for the police, but pressure mounted on Sunday on him to propose new solutions to calm the anger dividing France.

He has already scrapped a planned fuel tax increase but the move has failed to end the ‘yellow vest’ protest movement, which demands lower taxes, higher minimum wages and better pension benefits.

Saturday’s protests saw more than 1,000 arrests in Paris alone, while the national figure stood at 1,723.

Casataner estimated there were 10,000 yellow vest protesters in Paris on Saturday, among some 125,000 protesters around France. The number of injured in Paris and nationwide was down Saturday from protest riots a week ago.

Police and protesters also clashed in other French cities, notably Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux, and in neighboring Belgium.

Some protesters took aim at the French border with Italy, creating huge traffic jams on both sides of the border. Some 135 people were injured nationwide, including the 71 in Paris.

France deployed some 89,000 police but still failed to deter the determined protesters. Some 125,000 yellow vests took to the streets Saturday around France with a bevy of sometimes contradictory or incoherent demands related to high living costs and a sense that Macron favours the elite and is trying to modernise the French economy too fast.

French police frisked protesters at train stations around the country, confiscating everything from heavy metal petanque balls to tennis rackets – anything that could remotely be used as a weapon.

The Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum reopened Sunday after closing in fear of Saturday’s rioting. Shops assessed the looting damage Sunday and cleared out broken glass, after shutting down on a Saturday at the height of the holiday shopping season.

Fierce winds and rain pummeled Paris overnight, complicating the effort to clean up tear gas canisters and debris left by protesters’ fires and looting.

Thousands had chanted ‘Macron Resign’ and ‘Police Everywhere – Justice Nowhere’ as they rampaged throughout the centre of the French capital.

Weapons used by the thugs included Molotov Cocktails, gas cannisters, flash ball guns, baseball bats, and petanque balls used as missiles.

Most tourist attractions were shut, including the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, which was ransacked during riots a week ago.

Gendarmes were supported by 12 gendarmerie Berliet VXB-170 armoured cars, complete with 7.62mm machine guns and a 56mm Alsetex Cougar grenade launchers.

A total of 106 out of 109 squads of gendarmes mobilised across France, along with other paramilitaries groups such as the Republican Security Companies (CRS).

The current spate of Paris violence is considered the worst since the Spring of 1968, when President Charles de Gaulle’s government feared a full-blown revolution.

The independent Macron, leader of the Republic On The Move party, won the French presidential election in a landslide in 2017, but he is now dubbed the ‘President of the Rich’ with polls showing his popularity rating down to just 18 per cent.

Saturday’s protests were a direct blow to Macron, who made a stunning retreat last week and decided to abandon the fuel tax rise that initially prompted the yellow vest protest movement a month ago.

The turnaround was a humbling moment for Macron, who last month declared nationalism a ‘betrayal’ of patriotism, as well as the opponents of the populism spreading across parts of Europe.

It also damaged his credibility with climate defenders and foreign investors and earned derision from Trump, an opponent of the 2015 Paris climate change accord that Macron has championed worldwide.

Yet it did nothing to cool tempers of the ‘gilets jaunes,’ the nickname for crowds wearing the fluorescent yellow vests that all French motorists must keep in their cars.

The disparate movement now has other demands, from taxing the rich to raising the minimum wage to having the 40-year-old Macron, a former banker and economist, hand in his resignation.

The Yellow Vests said their protests would continue indefinitely as they campaign for even more tax reductions. There have been calls for a State of Emergency to be announced, and for the Army to take to the streets.

On Sunday, the French government on Sunday urged Donald Trump not to interfere in French politics after the US president posted tweets about the protests rocking the country and attacked the Paris climate agreement.

‘We do not take domestic American politics into account and we want that to be reciprocated,’ France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television.

‘I say this to Donald Trump and the French president says it too: leave our nation be.’

Trump had on Saturday posted two tweets referring to the ‘yellow vest’ anti-government protests that have swept France since mid-November and sparked rioting in Paris.

‘Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes?’ he suggested.

Trump had earlier posted: ‘The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France.

‘People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France.’