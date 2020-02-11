Macaulay Culkin Denies Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin has spoken out about the rumors that he was sexually abused as a child by Michael Jackson.

Despite allegations of sexual abuse and pedophilia made against the late singer in the Leaving Neverland documentary, the Home Alone star says he was never a victim.

“He never did anything to me” and “if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it”

MSN reports: As a child, Culkin, the star of many films including Home Alone, was one of the boys who spent time with Jackson. Nowadays, Culkin still refers to him as his friend and is the godfather of Jackson’s daughter, Paris.

Jackson has been accused of sexually abusing children, most recently in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men share detailed claims against the singer, alleging that he abused them when they were boys. Jackson’s family has denied the allegations.

Asked about the situation in a new interview with Esquire, Culkin said: “Look, I’m gonna begin with the line – it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything.



“And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on.

“If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”