M.I.A: ‘If Alex Jones Pays For Lying, Shouldn’t Every Celebrity Pushing Vaccines Pay Too?’

Rapper and singer M.I.A. has blasted Big Pharma and the celebrities who pushed Covid-19 vaccines on the masses in recent years, stating that if Alex Jones is forced to “pay for lying,” celebrities who shilled the vaccine should be held to account too.

The veteran rapper and singer, who had a Billboard number 1 single with Travis Scott earlier this year, weighed in on the nearly $1 billion damages Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay to families of Sandy Hook victims.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A Connecticut court on Wednesday slapped Alex Jones with a $965 million verdict for claiming the 2012 massacre was staged by actors as part of a conspiracy to take away Americans’ guns.

M.I.A. has always followed the beat of her own drum, and took to Twitter to ask why some people can get away with lying, even when the evidence continues to mount against them.

“If Alex Jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” she tweeted.

If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 12, 2022

As the coronavirus spread in March 2020, M.I.A. announced her opposition to the experimental jabs on social media, saying “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death.”

When a follower called her out for being an “anti vaxxer,” the rapper responded by sharing a personal story from her own life regarding a vaccine injury suffered by her son.

“Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.”