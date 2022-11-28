Lying Under Oath Trudeau Claims He Did Not Call Unvaccinated People ‘Racists & Misogynists’

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has lied under oath, claiming that he did not call unvccinated people bad names, despite video footage proving otherwise.

On Friday Trudeau made his long-awaited public appearance before the Public Order Emergency Commission after six weeks of theatrical witness testimony.

Under questioning he defended the use of emergency powers to put an end to the “Freedom Convoy” that had blocked Canada’s capital earlier this year due to the unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

The Gateway Pundit reports: During the inquiry, Trudeau lied barefaced under oath that he did not call the unvaccinated people racists and misogynists.

“I did not call people who were unvaccinated [bad] names. I highlighted. There is a difference between people who are hesitant to get vaccinated for any range of reasons and people who deliberately spread misinformation that puts at risk the life and health of their fellow Canadians. And my focus every step of the way, and the primary responsibility of a prime minister is to keep Canadians safe and alive,” Trudeau said.

But Trudeau’s statement on the Noovo TV program La Semaine des 4 Julie on September 16, 2021, proves otherwise.

“Yes, we will get out of this pandemic by vaccination. We all know people who are a little bit hesitant. We will continue to try and convince them, but there are also people who are fiercely against vaccination. They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists. It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people? Or do we say, hey, most of the Quebecois people – 80% – are vaccinated. We want to come back to things we like doing.”

