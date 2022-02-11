Luc Montagnier – Nobel Prize Winner Who Said ‘The Non-Jabbed Will Save Humanity’, Has Died

Luc Montagnier, the French virologist credited as a co-discoverer of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), died on Tuesday. He was 89

He was jointly awarded the 2008 Nobel medicine prize for his work.

According to a report by the local news site FranceSoir, Montagnier died in Neuilly-sur-Seine “surrounded by his children”.

While he was applauded for his early work he was later dismissed by the scientific community for his ‘outlandish’ theories, about autism and more recently on Covid-19.

His view on the virus most certainly did not fit with the ‘official’ narrative.

He slammed the mass vaccination programs undertaken by world governments and declared the future of the human race would depend on those who have refused the jab.

“The non-vaccinated will save humanity,” Montagnier said during at a recent protest against mandatory vaccinations in Italy. He called the mass vaccination against the coronavirus during the pandemic “unthinkable” and a historical blunder that was “creating the variants” and leading to deaths from the disease.