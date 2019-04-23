‘Low IQ’ Maxine Waters Thinks ‘Facepage’ and ‘Tweeter’ Are Social Media Platforms

Maxine Waters has lived up to her “low IQ” nickname yet again, proving just how out of touch she is with contemporary society — and discovered from reality in general — during an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday.

Truly, if brains were dynamite, Rep. Maxine Waters wouldn’t have enough to blow her wig off.

As noted by President Trump last year, Rep. Maxine Waters is far from the sharpest pencil in the box , which makes the fact that she serves as chair of the vitally important House Financial Services Committee nearly incomprehensible.

Barely pausing for breath after hilariously mangling the names of famous social media companies (“Facepage”? “Tweeter”?), Maxine Waters went from strength to strength, and began ranting about how she still intends to seek the impeachment of President Trump over the now-debunked Russian collusion narrative.

Check it out here. The gaffes begin at about the 6:20 mark.

WesternJournal reports: The recently released final report from special counsel Robert Mueller made it abundantly clear that, despite countless media reports and claims to the contrary from elected Democrats, there was no evidence suggesting any sort of conspiracy or coordination — collusion, if you will — between then-candidate Trump or any of his associates with the Russian government in the 2016 election.

Waters appears to have not received that memo, or simply to have ignored the clear message contained therein, as she continued to insist that Trump and his allies were guilty — with overwhelming evidence proving such on her social media accounts — of colluding with the Kremlin in Moscow.

In arguing as much, however, Waters claimed the evidence of Trump’s membership in the “Kremlin Klan” was there for everyone to see on her “Facepage” and “Tweeter” accounts, a hilariously wrong mispronunciation of “Facebook” and “Twitter.”

Last year President described Maxine Waters as “an extraordinarily low IQ person”, before warning to “be careful what you wish for” after the California Democrat called on activists to confront White House officials over their immigration policies wherever possible.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”