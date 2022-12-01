‘Love Actually’ Director Says He Feels ‘Stupid’ Over His Films Glaring Lack Of Diversity

Writer-director Richard Curtis says he beleives there is a big flaw in his Chrismas film Love Actually.
Speaking to Diane Sawyer for the recent ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, Curtis expressed some major regrets about the 2003, most notably the film’s glaring lack of diversity.
The Metro reports: The star-studded cast of the festive rom-com, including Hugh Grant and Dame Emma Thompson, are celebrating its anniversary with the flick released in cinemas in November 2003.
With almost two decades to reflect on the positive impact of Love Actually – it’s widely regarded as one of the best Christmas films ever – director Curtis has also had time to realise where the movie falls short.
‘There are things that you would change, but thank God society is changing,’ Curtis told Diane Sawyer in a one-hour special titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, which aired in the US on Tuesday.
He continued: ‘My film is bound in some moments to feel out of date. The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid.’
‘There is such extraordinary love that goes on every minute in so many ways, all the way around the world, and makes me wish my film was better.
‘It makes me wish I’d made a documentary just to kind of observe it.’
Dame Emma heaped praise on the British filmmaker and his ‘golden heart’.
‘He’s truly a good person (and) in our business that’s something that (is) to be treasured,’ the actress said.
