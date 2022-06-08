Louisiana Officially Bans Transgender Athletes From Competing In Women’s Sports

Biological males have been officially banned from competing in women’s sports in the US state of Louisiana.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed a bill to become law on Monday despite being opposed to the legislation.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act passed the Republican-led state legislature and became law after Edwards, who vetoed a similar bill last year, agreed to neither approve nor veto the bill.
He said the law was inevitable because of it’s overwhelming support in the House and Senate.
“It was obvious to me after two years it was going to become law whether or not I signed or vetoed the bill,” Edwards said on Monday night.
Breitbart reports: The law claimed that men have inherent physical advantages over women in sports, such as “strength, speed, and endurance.” It also argued that the much-ballyhooed hormone therapy does little to nothing to curtail the physical advantages men enjoy.
LGBTQ advocates naturally denounced the law as being transphobic.
“SB 44 is a direct attack on transgender youth that are trying their best to just be kids, and fit in with and play alongside their peers,” said the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
“Trans kids, like all kids across the country, have said themselves that they play sports for the same reasons all kids do: to be part of a team, to learn discipline, and above all, to have fun with their friends,” it continued.
A majority of Americans overwhelmingly oppose transgender surgery for kids and puberty blockers for minors, a recent poll showed. Conducted by OnMessage Inc. for the American Principles Project (APP) the poll probed six Senate battleground states – Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Hampshire – and discovered that transgender radicalism is anything but a winning issue for Democrats.