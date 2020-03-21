‘Lost’ Actor Attacks Trump After Contracting Coronavirus: “I Didn’t Get It From China”

“Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim, who recently contracted Coronavirus, has blasted President Trump for daring to refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

During an Instagram video rant on Friday, Kim confirmed his positive Coronavirus test result:

“Yes, I’m Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus.”

“But I did not get it from China; I got in America, in New York City.”

Kim added:

“And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying. If I did, I would call this thing the New York virus, but that would be silly, right?”

WATCH:

People have been asking me why I’ve been silent in the face of the blatant acts of racism against Asian people during this outbreak. The truth is there have been so many it’s been too heartbreaking to comment on all of them. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 15, 2020

And though we keep doing our best to demonize each other, the #coronavirus doesn’t care what race, gender, religion or sexuality we are. Ironically, it knows better than we do a lesson I wish we could all learn, once and for all: that we are all human. We are all one. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 15, 2020

Trump has refused to cover-up the Chinese origins of COVID-19, despite ongoing attempts by the mainstream media and celebrities to stop him.

President Trump said his decision to refer to it as the “Chinese virus” was prompted after the communist regime falsley blamed the virus on the United State’s military.

A spokesman for communist China’s Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said the coronavirus was introduced to China by members of the U.S military.

Lijian said on Twitter:

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

According to a USA Today fact-check, the virus did originate in mainland China:

“The consensus among researchers studying the spread of the virus pinpoints COVID-19’s likely origin to a ‘wet market,’ or live animal market, in Wuhan, China,” the fact-checker said.

“Though experts have not ruled out the possibility that the pathogen could have been brought to the market by an already infected person, there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 originated outside the country.”