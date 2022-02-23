Los Angeles Votes to Recall Soros-Funded DA George Gascón: “He Supports Pedophilia”

A vote of Los Angeles prosectors found a whopping 98% supported the recall of Soros-funded District Attorney Gorge Gascón over his sickening support of pedophilia.

The results of the vote were released Tuesday by the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“It’s been one year of Gascon’s social experiment,” LAADDA vice president Eric Siddall told Fox News.

“I think after that one year, people have had time to evaluate whether this is working or not working. I think most people who actually live in Los Angeles [and] understand what’s going on in Los Angeles, including the political leadership here in LA, feel that this has been a miserable failure.”

“We decided that because we thought we’d rather not have several members of the board of directors make this call and that it should be a decision that every line prosecutor makes collectively.”

RELATED: LA Transgender Woman Caught Bragging About Escaping Prison Time For Molesting 10-Yr-Old Girl

Theblaze.com reports: The LAADDA said that an unprecedented 83.3% of their members participated in the vote. The organization has also filed two lawsuits against Gascón’s policies for violating California law.

Gascón dismissed the recall effort in a statement released in January.

“Los Angeles voters are far more interested in actually enhancing community safety for families, victims and all those living in L.A. County than they are in yet another politically motivated recall attempt, especially after L.A. County voted 70.8% against the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom just a few months ago.”

Organizers of the recall campaign need to collect petition signatures from 10% of the voters of Los Angeles County by July 6 in order to put the recall on the ballot.

RELATED: Transgender Child Rapist Spared Prison Thanks to Soros Funded California DA George Gascón

The website for the recall accused him of instituting “a series of directives to the prosecutors in his command that have nothing to do with a progressive approach to prosecution and have everything to do with a radical agenda that ignores victims, disregards the law and endangers the lives and livelihoods of all Angelenos.”

Gascón’s campaign was financially supported by left-wing billionaire George Soros who donated $2 million in order to support weakening penalties for criminal behavior.