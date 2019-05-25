Los Angeles on Verge of ‘Major Infectious Disease Epidemic’ – Doctor Warns

Los Angeles is on the verge of a devastating infectious disease epidemic in the coming months, according to top American physician Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Pinsky issued the warning during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show, citing the city’s growing homeless crisis, rodent infestation, and dangerous sanitation conditions.

Newswars.com reports: “I live in the great state of California, the utopia that is California, which is a nightmare,” Pinsky said. “I want to give you a prediction here: There will be a major infectious disease epidemic this summer in Los Angeles.”

“We have tens and tens of thousands of people living in tents. Horrible conditions. Sanitation. Rats have taken over the city. We’re the only city in the country, Los Angeles, without a rodent control program. We have multiple rodent-borne, flea-borne illnesses, plague, typhus.”

“We’re going to have louse-borne illness,” Pinsky continued. “If measles breaks into that population, we have tuberculosis exploding. Literally, our politicians are like Nero. It’s worse than Nero.”

Earlier this year, officials began planning to remove all carpets from L.A. City Hall amid concerns about a typhus outbreak brought on by a rat infestation in the building.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Pinsky said. “I feel like I’m on a train track waving at the train and the train is going to go off the bridge. The bridge is out.”

“Here’s what I want to do, I want to take away qualified immunity from the politicians so we can go after them for reckless negligence.”

Longtime Los Angeles business owner Karen Hix recently appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to shed light on the conditions in her city, sharing disturbing photographs of homeless encampments and garbage piles lining the streets of downtown.

“Some of these pictures are almost too disgusting to put on the screen, but we have a number of them, of RVs – people are living those full-time?” Carlson asked.

“Yes, people are living in them full-time,” Hix confirmed. “You’ll notice there is raw sewage that is coming out. This raw sewage ends up in one place – in our gutters, which go down to our ocean. It’s more than an environmental crisis, it’s a health crisis down in this area.”