Los Angeles Mayor Tells Residents To ‘Cancel Everything’

As Los Angeles entered lockdown, Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered residents to stay in their homes.

In a press conference on Wednesday Garcetti addressed the city’s 4 million residents suggesting that the coronavirus situation had reached a crisis.

Garcetti said his “message couldn’t be simpler”- “It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

Breitbart reports: Prior to addressing the public, Garcetti signed a “Targeted Stay at Home Order,” which seemingly mirrors the “Temporary Targeted Safer At Home Order,” which the county issued late last week.

“Our City is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death,” the order stated. “These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring.”

Acording to KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley, a spokesperson for the mayor said the order is “identical” to the county order that took effect Monday.

@MayorOfLA Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Wollman told KTLA in a statement: "The City uploaded the most recent version of its Safer at Home order today to match the County's current order that was enacted earlier this week." CONT.

The new order from Garcetti differs from the county order in the number of exceptions provided, The opening line of text in the order stated, “all persons living within the City of Los Angeles are hereby ordered to remain in their homes.”

Some of the businesses that are exempt from that language include liquor stores, cannabis dispensaries, indoor swap meets, tanning salons, and massage venues, grocery stores, gas stations, banks. The order also exempts “essential” workers.

Restaurants will be forced to forego in-person dining and can only operate through pick-up or delivery under Garcetti’s new order.

The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic.



But here's the truth: we're in for a long, hard winter.



As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities.



Hunker down, L.A. We'll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/6TkVsTfPzP — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2020

While there are certain exemptions, Garcetti is urging people to stay inside and not travel.

“Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering,” he added. “And following our targeted Safer at Home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay home.”

Garcetti’s order also limits almost all social gatherings of people from more than a single household but exempts religious services and protests, which are protected by the constitution.

In his address, Garcetti pleaded with residents of the city to “just stay home.”