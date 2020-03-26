Los Angeles Mayor Threatens to Cut Energy to ‘Nonessential’ Businesses

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to cut off access to water and electricity to nonessential businesses operating under the draconian coronavirus rules.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month banned all nonessential businesses from operating as part of the state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Garcetti warned he would use his full arsenal of resources to keep nonessential businesses from operating.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: With a “business ambassadors program,” Garcetti announced that officials would be checking by nonessential businesses and cutting their supply to water and electricity if they continue to operate in an “irresponsible and selfish” manner. He said companies have nothing to worry about if they follow the rules, adding, “The easiest way to avoid a visit is to follow the rules.”

Garcetti warned that the city’s coronavirus situation could still get much worse than it currently is, adding, “The peak is not here yet. It will be bad.”

“We need to be prepared for some of the darkness that is ahead,” Garcetti explained. “Each one of us can be a light. We can light a match of hope. We can navigate that tunnel with each other and not alone. And more importantly, what we do can ensure that more people exit that tunnel together … and that our city will rise again.”

As of Wednesday morning, California had the fourth- largest coronavirus outbreak with just overb2,100 confirmed cases and 40 related deaths.