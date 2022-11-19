Los Angeles Heath Officials ‘Strongly Recommend’ Wearing Face Masks Indoors, Again

LA County health officials are “strongly recommending” that people wear face masks in all indoor settings as the number of covid cases are reportedly rising acrsoss the State.

According to health officer Dr. Muntu Davis LA County is reporting 1,500 new Covid cases per day

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said: “Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters

Watch today’s Media Briefing for updates and information on COVID-19, respiratory illnesses, LA County metrics, & more. LIVE at 1:30pm on YouTube: https://t.co/GuqxKepSjg — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 17, 2022

Fox 11 reports: The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

For the past few months, indoor masking has been a matter of personal preference, unless individual businesses or locations chose to require them. The county shifted back to “strongly recommending” indoor mask-wearing on Thursday when the local seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 infections rose to 100 per 100,000 residents, up from 86 per 100,000 a week ago. The rate the previous week was 65 per 100,000 residents.