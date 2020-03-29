Lori Petty: Republicans Are a ‘Death Squad’ for Backing ‘Murderer’ Trump

Hollywood actress Lori Petty declared Saturday that Republicans have become a “death squad” because of their support for “murderer” President Trump.

The Orange Is the New Black star urged Republicans on social media to remove Trump from office, and told them they would become heroes in the eyes of Democratic lawmakers if they did so.

“[President Donald Trump] is unfit, unable and [doesn’t give a fuck] about you or me or your family,” she wrote.

“And the Republicans don’t understand if they got rid of him they’d be heroes to us, not the Death Squad they have become by supporting this murderer.”

Petty re-posted this message with minor variations — twice — not realizing one of the idionsyncracies of Twitter. By tagging the president's account at the beginning of her post, this kept the tweet from appearing on her timeline directly, which she interpreted as "censorship" in a post she has since deleted.

“[President Donald Trump] is unfit, unable and doesn’t care about you or me or anyone,” she wrote in her second attempt. “And the Republicans don’t understand if they got rid of him they’d be heroes to us, not the Death Squad by supporting this psychotic.” This message was ultimately deleted.

Before apparently realizing the real reason for her messages’ decreased visibility, she shared a “clean version” that would be more visible. However, the lack of profanity did not affect anything; the difference was she did not tag the president at the start.

“He’s unfit, unable and doesn’t care,” she wrote. “And the Republicans don’t understand if they got rid of him they’d be heroes to us, not the Death Squad. /clean version.”

The 56-year-old actress is best known for her roles in 1990s films like Point Break, A League of Their Own, and the cult hit Tank Girl.