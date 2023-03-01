Lori Lightfoot Says She Suffered Landslide Re-election Loss Because ‘America Is Racist’

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose disastrous ‘woke’ policies resulted in skyrocketing crime and economic devastation during her time in office, wasted no time blaming race and gender for her landslide defeat in her re-election bid.

“I’m a black woman in America. Of course,” she replied when asked by a reporter if she had been treated unfairly.

The deeply unpopular Lightfoot is the first elected Chicago mayor to lose a re-election bid since 1983, as Chicagoans weary of the rising crime on her watch celebrate her fall from “political rock star to rock bottom.”

Amid heavy criticism for the crime wave, homelessness and other troubles plaguing the city, the mayor had also injected race into the run-up to the election.

“I am a black woman — let’s not forget,” Lightfoot, 60, told the New Yorker in a piece that ran Saturday. “Certain folks, frankly, don’t support us in leadership roles.”

The Chicago Tribune called her loss a “political embarrassment” and argued that crime “skyrocketed” on her watch.

“Lightfoot campaigned for mayor in 2019 by arguing crime was too high, saying she wanted to make Chicago the ‘safest big city in the country,’” the Tribune said in its analysis of how she went from “political rock star to rock bottom.”

“But homicides, mostly from gun violence, spiked dramatically in 2020 and 2021 from 500 murders in 2019 to 776 and 804 in the next two years, respectively. Shootings and carjackings also skyrocketed.”

Violent crime in the city spiked by 40% since she promised during her inaugural address to end the “epidemic of gun violence that devastates families, shatters communities, holds children hostage to fear in their own homes,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The paper attributed some of her woes to bad timing — due to the pandemic and civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

“She almost embraced playing the heavy, shutting down the lakefront and admonishing people to stay home. It played into her dictatorial personality, inspiring an avalanche of hysterical memes the mayor was smart enough to embrace,” the paper said.

NY Post report: Chicago City Alderman Anthony Beale said that for Lightfoot, it was “‘My way or the highway’ coming out of the gate.”

“Trying to destroy people instead of trying to work with people. Politics is a game of addition. It’s not a game of subtraction. All she did was subtract from Day One,” Beale told the Sun-Times.

“Coming out of the gate at inauguration, she tried to embarrass the entire City Council as being this corrupt body, and she was here to save the day. But it turns out she was the least transparent, least productive, least cooperative administration I have ever seen in my life.”

Diana Dejacimo, who was robbed at gunpoint in December in the upscale neighborhood of Lincoln Park, said good riddance.

“I believe that people have just had enough,” Dejacimo said Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends First.” “My message has been, ‘Go out and change.’ Regime change is the only way we’re going to fix this, and I think this was a loud and clear message that this woke agenda is not working for Chicago.”

Dejacimo said the crime surge was her prime concern in casting her vote.

“We have two very different approaches now of the two guys that are having the runoff,” she said. “One is very much police protection and support the police and the other one is more of a defund the police and self-rule. So we’ll see how it turns out, but I’m glad the city spoke out and said no more Lori Lightfoot.”

Meanwhile, business owner Sam Sanchez said the crime wave was hurting the city’s economy and suggested that Lightfoot’s loss will spur additional investment.

“We’re looking for businesses to come back,” Sanchez said on the show. “We’re headed in the right direction… the idea of coming to the city and being afraid should not be the reason you don’t come in.

“We definitely have to address the prosecution and accountability of the crime,” he added.

Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst whose brother was killed in Chicago last summer, applauded her defeat.

“The @LoriLightfoot experiment is officially over. Thank you, CHICAGO,” he wrote on Twitter.