Loopy Lieu: We’ll Decide Whether to Impeach Before Christmas

Ted Lieu says Democrats will decide whether to impeach Trump this December

Rep. Ted Lieu says Democrats will make a decision on wether to file articles of impeachment this December.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Lieu (D-CA) said, “[W]hat we know now, based on the facts, is that the president abused his power. He pressured Ukraine to launch two bogus investigations to interfere in our elections. Now, what members of Congress do with those facts, it’s going to be up to our conscience, the districts that we represent. And then we’re going to make a decision in December.”

Rep. Ted Lieu: Amb. Bolton testifying in the House impeachment inquiry would be the 'patriotic' thing to do

"That would be the patriotic thing to do."Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu calls on former Ambassador Bolton to testify in the House impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/w87Mh4Dh72

