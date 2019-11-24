Loopy Lieu: We’ll Decide Whether to Impeach Before Christmas

Rep. Ted Lieu says Democrats will make a decision on wether to file articles of impeachment this December.
On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Lieu (D-CA) said, “[W]hat we know now, based on the facts, is that the president abused his power. He pressured Ukraine to launch two bogus investigations to interfere in our elections. Now, what members of Congress do with those facts, it’s going to be up to our conscience, the districts that we represent. And then we’re going to make a decision in December.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Rudy Giuliani: Deep State Are Going to Try to Kill Me - November 24, 2019
- OOPS! Chuck Schumer Outs Lt. Vindman as One of Schiff’s ‘Whistleblowers’ - November 24, 2019
- Giuliani Warns DC Elite: I’m About to Expose Massive Obama Pay-To-Play Scheme - November 24, 2019