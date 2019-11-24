Loopy Lieu: We’ll Decide Whether to Impeach Before Christmas

Rep. Ted Lieu says Democrats will make a decision on wether to file articles of impeachment this December.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Lieu (D-CA) said, “[W]hat we know now, based on the facts, is that the president abused his power. He pressured Ukraine to launch two bogus investigations to interfere in our elections. Now, what members of Congress do with those facts, it’s going to be up to our conscience, the districts that we represent. And then we’re going to make a decision in December.”