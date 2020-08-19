Longtime Democrat Leo Terrell Endorses President Trump for 2020

August 19, 2020 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Democrat operative Leo Terrell endorses Donald Trump for President

Longtime Democrat operative Leo Terrell has ditched the Democratic party and formally announced his support for President Trump’s reelection.

Terrell made the announcement via Fox News:

The Democratic Party left me this year — here’s what I am going to do now

Fox News viewers have long known me as an ardent Democrat, ready to fight for the ‘other’ side. However, in the past eight months, this has changed. It has changed so drastically that I’m jokingly referred to as “Leo 2.0.” It is a change so complete that I am campaigning and preparing to vote Republican in this election — for the first time ever.

As the Democratic Party gets ready to hold its national convention, I’d like to explain why I’ve left the Democratic party and will proudly cast my vote for President Donald Trump.

First let me say, I did not leave the Democrats, they left me. The party of the Civil Rights movement, the party of JFK and “Ask not what your country can do for you” has abandoned all its principles and handed the reins over to extremists.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This is how his column concludes:

My vote depends upon one thing: who will fight for every American in this country? It’s the candidate who will fight for law and order, and fight for equality of educational opportunities. My vote has been earned by a Republican, and that is our current President, Donald J. Trump.

He has been talking about this on Twitter too:

Good for Mr. Terrell.

Trump supporters will welcome him warmly.

