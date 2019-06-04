London’s Dumb Mayor Tells President Trump: “All of Us Should Be Feminists”

June 4, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, UK 0

London's mayor lectures President Trump on feminism

Trump-hating London Mayor Sadiq Khan has lectured President Trump on how to be a feminist, in a desperately classless video posted to Twitter.

Prior to Trump’s arrival this week, Khan posted a video on Twitter for Elle Magazine UK.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In an unprecedented move Khan then added another video telling Theresa May to tell President Trump to “stop governing in self-interest.”

The video is not only reprehensible it makes absolutely no sense which is typical for leftist arguments these days — even in London.

The US President is traveling to London and France on the anniversary week of D-Day and this is how the London mayor thanks the US?

Absolutely disgusting!

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)