London Mayor Tells The Unjabbed They Won’t Be ‘Judged’ If They Change Their Minds

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a message to people who are still haven’t had a covid jab.

On Monday Khan said those who were eligible but hadn’t already done so, could now come forward and get the jab, telling then they would not be judged.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“It’s not too late to change your mind, and you will not be judged,” he said.

In what appears to be an act of desperation, the Mayor added: “There are hundreds of places across the city where you can get your first dose at a time that suits you. Get protected. Get vaccinated.”