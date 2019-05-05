London Mayor NOT Invited to Trump State Banquet With Queen Elizabeth

London’s muslim mayor Sadiq Khan appears not to have been invited to President Trump’s prestigious state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was not included on the guest list, despite announcing that he would love to have the opportunity to meet the president of the United States.

Sadiq Khan, who has been criticized by Trump for failing to control London’s knife crime epidemic, agreed to allow a blimp of the POTUS to fly over London in protest to his last visit.

Sadiq Khan’s spokesman, Jonathan Weisgard, confirmed to Newsweek: “The mayor has not been invited to the state banquet.”

Invitations were sent to the rest of the nation’s top political leaders, including Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, but the Queen drew the line at inviting Sadiq Khan.

Whether the Sadiq Khan-approved ‘Trump Baby Blimp’ will be used again for the state visit planned for early next month remains unknown.

Sadiq Khan also locked horns with President Trump over his controversial decision to attempt to temporarily ban Muslims from terror-prone countries from entering the US.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that President Trump had accepted an invitation for a 3-day state visit in June to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

He will visit London as well as Portsmouth during his trip.