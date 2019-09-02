London Mayor Compares President Trump to a NAZI on World War II Anniversary

London Mayor Sadiq Khan compared US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “Nazis” during the World War II anniversary weekend.

What a disgrace.

Sunday was the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of Poland that officially sparked World War 2.

The Daily Mail reports: Khan labelled the US president ‘the global poster-boy for white nationalism’ and said that he inspired right wing leaders around the world, including the Prime Minister and Nigel Farage.

The London mayor added that support for democracy in the western world is at a ‘record low’.

He also believes that Brexit Party leader Farage has pushed Johnson and his Conservative party to become ‘ever more right wing, illiberal and intolerant’.

The mayor wrote in the Observer, : ‘For the first time in more than 70 years, it seems the lessons of the second world war are genuinely at risk of being forgotten or, worse still, being rewritten.

‘The EU and NATO, so instrumental in preventing another bloody world war, are facing unprecedented attacks – often from leaders of the very nations that helped create them.

‘Support for democracy is at a record low across the western world, and the values that define liberal democracies are under siege – from the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, to a free press and a vibrant civil society.’